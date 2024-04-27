Kenya: At least 70 people killed in flooding, authorities order more evacuations from at-risk areas

At least 70 people have died in flooding in Kenya as authorities ordered more evacuations of people from at-risk areas due to ongoing rainfall, CNN reported, citing a government spokesperson. In a post on X, Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Maigua Mwaura stated, "The official tally of fellow Kenyans who regrettably have lost their lives due to the flooding situation now stands at 70," adding that this is "contrary to other figures."

Earlier on Friday, a truck carrying people in Makueni County, southern Kenya, "was swept away by raging waters," the Kenyan Red Cross said and termed it "a distressing incident." More than 13,300 households have been displaced by the flooding, which has destroyed 22 roads, and impacted 26 schools. The Red Cross has announced that it has rescued 302 people since the heavy rain began in March. According to Red Cross, 26 of Kenya's 47 counties have been impacted due to flooding.

On Thursday, Kenyan President William Ruto said that he has ordered emergency crews to evacuate people living along riverbanks and other impacted areas forcibly. He said, "Unfortunately, we will have to move some of them even without them agreeing, because otherwise, they put themselves in danger."

Ruto further said that he is working with multi-agency teams to "provide adequate support to all those in need and to move citizens who are in dangerous areas, that may be susceptible to floods, away from those areas." On Thursday, the Kenya Meteorological Department issued an advisory warning that heavy rainfall will continue in several parts of Kenya, including Nairobi. It stated that the intensity is likely to reduce on April 28.

The flooding in East Africa has also impacted Burundi and Tanzania. Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday said that at least 155 people have been killed due to flooding in the county. (ANI)

