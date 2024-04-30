PhantomFX Secures Transformative Projects, Fuels Innovation & Global Expansion in the VFX Industry

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effect (VFX) studio, announces the receipt of transformative projects in April 2024, marking a monumental leap forward for the company in its pursuit of innovation and expansion.

Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effects (VFX) studio, has recently been awarded landmark projects in both domestic and international markets. These projects reflect the company's unwavering dedication to innovation and expansion. The transformative projects signed in April 2024 mark a monumental leap forward for the company. These landmarks awarded projects, which cover domestic and international markets, reflect the company's unwavering dedication. With a total value of approximately Rs17 crore, the projects awarded solidify PhantomFX's position as an industry leader.

The newly secured project entails a comprehensive scope of work catering to clients' dynamic needs across India, the United States, and Canada. The Indian segment of the project commands an approximate value of Rs 3 Crore, underscoring the company's enduring commitment to serving its local market. Meanwhile, the international component, approximately valued at Rs 14 Crore, highlights PhantomFX's global reach and reputation for excellence. Drawing upon its rich reservoir of expertise and creativity, PhantomFX is poised to ensure the resounding success of these projects, setting new benchmarks for innovation and client satisfaction in the Visual Effects industry.

Bejoy Arputharaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Phantom FX, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As we celebrate these milestones, we reaffirm our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. These projects not only showcase our technological prowess but also signify our dedication to delivering unparalleled digital effects solutions to clients worldwide. PhantomFX is poised to set new standards of excellence in the Visual effects industry, fuelled by our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction. With a steadfast focus on innovation and client-centricity, PhantomFX continues to raise the bar for excellence in the digital effects landscape. Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions is underpinned by our dedicated team of professionals, who bring a wealth of expertise and creativity to every project." Phantom Digital Effects remains steadfast in its mission to harness the power of technology to create immersive and unforgettable experiences for audiences worldwide. As the company looks ahead to the future, it remains poised to seize new opportunities and push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of digital effects.

