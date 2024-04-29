Assert AI Rockets to Next Level with USD 4 Million Series A Funding for Global Expansion and Technological Breakthroughs

Assert AI, India's largest Computer Vision SAAS company, proudly announces the successful closure of its Series A funding round, raising a total of 30 Crores (USD 4 Million). This significant investment, led by prominent investors including Ramesh Hariharan (ex-CTO and Co-founder of LatentView), Prashant Purker (former MD & CEO of ICICI Venture), Arya.ag (India's largest integrated grain commerce platform), and select individuals, underscores strong support and confidence in Assert AI's vision and capabilities. Assert AI, with existing operations in India, the US and the Middle East, views this investment as a crucial step in its mission to expand further into key Western markets. The company plans to utilize the funds to bolster its presence in essential markets, enhance research and development efforts, and continue pioneering new advancements in Computer Vision technology.

As an industry leader, Assert AI has garnered recognition for its groundbreaking solutions, earning accolades as an award-winning company. With a robust portfolio of solutions, Assert AI continues to push the boundaries of innovation through their patented technology, driving transformative change across industries. The company's latest innovation, ''Pratham,'' the world's first no-code platform for Computer Vision tailored for non-AI users, democratizes access to AI-powered video analytics. Complementing Pratham is Assert AI's "Alpha" platform, offering clients multiple options to consume and integrate data into their production systems including API endpoints, direct hardware integration and comprehensive dashboards for actionable insights derived from advanced Computer Vision algorithms. Additionally, Assert AI's drone-based solution, ''Falcon,'' revolutionizes warehouse inventory management with real-time tracking and optimization capabilities. ''We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Series A funding round,'' said Job Philip, CEO of Assert AI. ''This investment reflects the confidence of our investors in Assert AI's vision and potential. It will fuel our expansion efforts and accelerate the development of innovative AI Vision solutions that drive value for our clients globally.'' Assert AI remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the field of Computer Vision. The company looks forward to forging new partnerships, delivering impactful solutions, and driving positive change across industries.

For more information about Assert AI and its solutions, please visit www.assertai.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)