Social media platform X back up after outages, Downdetector shows
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 15:48 IST
Social media platform X was back up on Monday after suffering outages earlier in the day, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed 23 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 5:49 am ET (09:49 GMT) from 4,113 reports at its peak about two hours ago. X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
