Over 30 Assam Police Personnel Injured in Road Accident During Bihar Election Duty

The impact of the collision caused many to be thrown off the bus, smashing the window panes, said the police officer.The driver of the truck was also severely injured in the mishap, said the SSP, adding that all the wounded persons have been rushed to local hospitals.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 15-05-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 17:49 IST
More than 30 personnel of the Assam Police, on election duty in Bihar, were injured on Wednesday when their bus collided head-on with a truck in Muzaffarpur district, a senior official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the accident took place in Sakra police station area on a national highway.

Thirty-six personnel of the Assam Police, who were deputed in Samastipur where polls were held on Monday, were travelling on the bus. They were on their way to Saran, where voting is scheduled next week, said the SSP.

''On NH-28, the bus crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side. The impact of the collision caused many to be thrown off the bus, smashing the window panes,'' said the police officer.

The driver of the truck was also severely injured in the mishap, said the SSP, adding that all the wounded persons have been rushed to local hospitals.

