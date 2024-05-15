More French police to arrive in New Caledonia 'in next hours', PM says
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 17:48 IST
Additional police forces will arrive in New Caledonia in the course of the next hours, French Prime minister Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday amid a bout of heavy riots in the overseas territory.
Speaking in parliament in Paris, Attal reiterated the government first intends to hold talks with representatives from New Caledonia's different communities before sealing a constitutional reform which is set to change the territory's voting law.
