IAEA facilitates national workshop to discuss nuclear law and raise awareness among officials

From 11 to 13 March 2024, the IAEA facilitated a national workshop and a high-level meeting in Kampala to discuss nuclear law and raise awareness among officials. This initiative supports Uganda's efforts to adhere to the relevant international legal instruments under IAEA auspices and improve its current national legal framework set by the 2008 Atomic Energy Act. Gathering more than 20 officials, the national workshop covered all main areas of national and international nuclear law. Over the course of three days, participants and experts engaged in discussions about the international legal frameworks for nuclear safety, security, safeguards and civil liability for nuclear damage.

“This workshop is very relevant for the national legal framework of Uganda, and it puts us in a safe place” said Honorable Minister Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development. “We feel confident to move forward together with the IAEA”.

This mission helped to generate an exchange between experts and participants, not only on the main areas of nuclear law, but also about the current national legal framework to identify gaps and areas to be strengthened to support a nuclear power programme. This event aimed at informing and raising understanding of the importance of adhering to the relevant international legal instruments and the elements of comprehensive national nuclear legislation, as well as deepening collaboration between the IAEA and Uganda. The mission focused on the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident, the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency, the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management, the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and its Amendment, the relevant nuclear liability instruments adopted under IAEA auspices, and the legal framework for IAEA Safeguards.

The meeting gathered high level representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Atomic Energy Council, and the Chair of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.

This event was carried out within the framework of the IAEA Legislative Assistance Programme under the Interregional Technical Cooperation project for legislative assistance.

This event was also conducted with the support of the United States through the Peaceful Uses Initiative (PUI) Fund, the Nuclear Security Fund, extrabudgetary funds under the project "Promote and Enhance Implementation of the Legal Instruments Relevant to Radioactive Waste and Sources” and the project “Improving the Understanding and Implementation of the Convention on Nuclear Safety”.