Left Menu

Anglo American boosts London's FTSE 100 to near record high

Britain's FTSE 100 opened near record highs on Friday, boosted by Anglo-American after Reuters reported Glencore is exploring an approach for the miner, while Diageo advanced after naming a new chief financial officer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0709 GMT, a whisker away from a record high, and is set for a second straight week of gains.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 12:57 IST
Anglo American boosts London's FTSE 100 to near record high

Britain's FTSE 100 opened near record highs on Friday, boosted by Anglo-American after Reuters reported Glencore is exploring an approach for the miner, while Diageo advanced after naming a new chief financial officer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0709 GMT, a whisker away from a record high, and is set for a second straight week of gains. Anglo American jumped 3.2% after Reuters reported that Glencore was mulling an approach for the 107-year old miner, a move that could spark a bidding war.

Glencore was down 1.8%. The industrial metal miners index rose 0.3% on the news.

Diageo gained 1.1% after the global drinks group named Nik Jhangiani as its chief financial officer. Tech titan Apple added to the upbeat mood seen in Asian stocks after the iPhone maker announced a $110 billion share buyback programme.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat. Domestic PMI data for April, Euro zone's unemployment rate for March, and U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for April will be on investors' radar later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024