Man Booked for Violating VPN Ban in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir
In Rajouri, a man was booked for using a banned VPN app, violating the district magistrate's order to prevent cyber attacks during elections. Mazhar Iqbal was found with a VPN app on his phone after being intercepted by police. The use of VPNs was suspended in the district to protect sensitive data. Earlier, another person faced similar charges for violating the order.
A man was on Sunday booked for violation of district magistrate's order by using Virtual Private Network (VPN) application in his personal mobile phone in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district police said.
Mazhar Iqbal (30), from Dhanore Jaralan village, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Darhal police station, a police spokesperson said.
In an order issued on April 24, Additional District Magistrate of Rajouri Rajeev Kumar Khajuria ordered immediate suspension of VPN services in the district as a preventive measure to protect all information related to ensuring Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive vulnerable data from cyber attacks.
Mazhar was intercepted by a police party and his mobile was found having a VPN application, the spokesperson said.
Earlier, another person was booked by police station Kandi for violating the official order.
