Caplin Point Labs Secures Regulatory Clearance for Softgel Capsules from Colombian Regulatory Authority

Caplin Point Labs received approval from Colombia's INVIMA for its softgel capsules division in Puducherry. The approval confirms compliance with GMP and GLP standards. The unit serves Latin America and Africa and produces various dosage forms. Caplin Point's expansion into Latin American markets, including Colombia, is crucial for its growth strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from Colombia's regulatory body, INVIMA for its softgel capsules division at Puducherry.

The approval follows site inspection of Unit-1, which was completed on May 3 and found compliant as per INVlMA's norms of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), Caplin Point Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The unit currently caters to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa with a variety of dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, softgel capsules, suppositories, liquid orals, topicals and injectables, it added.

''Expansion into larger markets of Latin America such as Colombia, is an important aspect of our future growth, and this approval, especially in the niche Softgel Capsules range will contribute well to the same,'' Caplin Point Laboratories Chairman CC Paarthipan said.

