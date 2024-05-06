Pentagon's Replicator selects AeroVironment's Switchblade-600 is first buy

The Pentagon said Monday that AeroVironment Inc's Switchblade-600 loitering munition was the first weapon to be publicly confirmed to be part of the Replicator initiative, which aims to rapidly deploy thousands of military drones.

The Switchblade-600 has gained notoriety because the Ukrainian military is using it to strike Russian troops. In an effort to enhance the U.S. military's autonomous and uncrewed capabilities, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks kicked off the $1 billion Replicator idea in August. The two-year program aims to integrate drones and technological innovations into defense programs at an accelerated pace.

The Switchblade-600 is the first disclosed weapon in the program, but more tranches and systems are expected. The first tranche also includes undisclosed maritime surface products, other aerial drones and counter-drone systems (c-UAS). The Pentagon confirmed it has $500 million in funding to support Replicator in fiscal year 2024, including about $300 million from the recently passed defense appropriations bill, in addition to funds siphoned from other defense accounts. For 2025, the Pentagon has requested about $500 million to continue the second year of Replicator.

This move underscores the Pentagon's commitment to strengthening the U.S. military's technological edge, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. AeroVironment, based in Simi Valley, California, is expected to scale up production to meet the Department's requirements. The initiative also represents a broader strategy to diversify the defense industrial base by incorporating both traditional and non-traditional companies.

