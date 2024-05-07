ShellKode Embarks on 'EmpowerHer' Initiative, Partnering with AWS to Empower 1 Lakh Women Developers in Generative AI

ShellKode, a born in the cloud company with multiple service delivery locations spread across the globe, has today launched 'EmpowerHer' in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to train and empower 1 lakh women developers into the future with Gen AI technology. With a mission to democratize next-gen AI, this pioneering initiative prioritizes on elevating women developers in the Indian tech community. Arun Kumar, CEO of ShellKode, said, ''EmpowerHer isn't just a program, it's a revolution. We're empowering a generation of aspiring developers, particularly women, with the cutting-edge tools and knowledge of AI to transform India's innovation landscape and shape the future of enterprise.'' The partnership will pair aspiring women developers with experienced Gen AI mentors, who will provide them with personalised and invaluable guidance, career advice, and a supportive network. This includes facilitating networking events, seminars, and fostering vibrant online communities where they can connect with each other and industry professionals.

Commenting on the partnership, Karthikeyan K, Co-Founder & CTO, KreditBee, said, ''Working with ShellKode on our Gen AI implementation has been nothing short of exceptional. Their deep understanding of both artificial intelligence and the BSFI sector enabled them to tailor a solution perfectly aligned with our needs. Thanks to ShellKode's innovative approach and domain-specific knowledge, our organization has experienced tangible improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and overall performance. We wholeheartedly recommend ShellKode to any BSFI institution seeking to leverage Gen AI technologies to drive transformative change.'' Spanning the entire year, 'EmpowerHer' highlights ShellKode's commitment to nurturing a fertile ground for startups and enterprises. This initiative marks a new chapter in fostering innovation and cultivating an inclusive ecosystem by providing hands-on exercises, case studies, and projects to enhance practical skills.

More details at - https://www.aifrontiers.in/ For further insights into the 'EmpowerHer' initiative, visit: https://www.shellkode.com.

About ShellKode: ShellKode, a born-in-the-cloud company, specializes in leveraging Generative AI and ML technologies to guide organizations through seamless transformational journeys. Our solutionized approach to consulting fosters agility, enabling clients to navigate dynamic market landscapes effectively. With a strong focus on data and Generative AI, we ensure that our clients not only maximize their potential but also maximize their Return on Investment (ROI) in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS): Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments.

