Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 launch new batch of Starlink satellites from Florida
- Country:
- United States
SpaceX is gearing up for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch this Sunday, May 12, aiming to send a new batch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The mission will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with liftoff targeted for 8:11 p.m. ET.
For those keen on viewing the event live, a webcast will commence approximately five minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX.
This mission marks a significant milestone for the Falcon 9’s first stage booster, as it undertakes its 15th flight. This particular booster has an impressive track record, having previously supported a variety of missions, including SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and nine previous Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the first stage will execute a precision landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," located in the Atlantic Ocean.
Should any unforeseen delays occur, backup launch opportunities are available until 12:11 a.m. ET on Monday, May 13. Further opportunities are scheduled for later that evening, starting at 7:45 p.m. ET, ensuring multiple chances for the mission to proceed under optimal conditions.
SpaceX's Starlink project aims to provide reliable, high-speed internet access globally, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Each additional launch allows the company to enhance coverage areas and improve connectivity speeds, moving closer to achieving global coverage.
Targeting Sunday, May 12 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 10, 2024