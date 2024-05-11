Left Menu

Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 launch new batch of Starlink satellites from Florida

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-05-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 12:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX is gearing up for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch this Sunday, May 12, aiming to send a new batch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The mission will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with liftoff targeted for 8:11 p.m. ET.

For those keen on viewing the event live, a webcast will commence approximately five minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX.

This mission marks a significant milestone for the Falcon 9’s first stage booster, as it undertakes its 15th flight. This particular booster has an impressive track record, having previously supported a variety of missions, including SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and nine previous Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will execute a precision landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," located in the Atlantic Ocean.

Should any unforeseen delays occur, backup launch opportunities are available until 12:11 a.m. ET on Monday, May 13. Further opportunities are scheduled for later that evening, starting at 7:45 p.m. ET, ensuring multiple chances for the mission to proceed under optimal conditions.

SpaceX's Starlink project aims to provide reliable, high-speed internet access globally, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Each additional launch allows the company to enhance coverage areas and improve connectivity speeds, moving closer to achieving global coverage.

