Wardwizard Innovations' Electric 2-Wheeler Sales Surge 100%, Reaching 1,071 Units in April

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd reports a significant 237% surge in electric two-wheeler sales in April 2024, selling 1,071 units compared to 455 units in April 2023. This promising start sets the stage for a successful year ahead.

Updated: 13-05-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:03 IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its electric two-wheeler sales in April 2024 at 1,071 units.

The company, which manufactures electric vehicles under the 'Joy e-bike' and 'Joy e-rik' brands, had sold 455 units of electric two-wheelers in April 2023, Wardwizard Innovations said in a statement.

''This positive start to the new fiscal year sets the tone for what promises to be an eventful and successful year ahead,'' Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman and MD Yatin Gupte said.

