Hyderabad IT Firm Extends Relief to Voters Queuing in Scorching Heat

As voters headed to the polling booths during Phase 4 of the elections, Hyderabad-based IT company, Ray Business Technologies (a CMMI Level 3 certified company), took a thoughtful step to provide relief from the scorching heat. They distributed umbrellas to voters in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that voters could cast their ballots comfortably.

Despite serpentine queues at many polling stations, the afternoon sun posed a challenge for voters. However, the shade provided by the umbrellas left voters feeling happy and rejuvenated. This initiative aimed to make the voting process more accessible, especially for women and the elderly, who are particularly affected by extreme weather conditions.

Ajay Gupta, CEO, Ray Business Technologies, explained, ''Our initiative focuses on removing barriers to voting. With the current heatwave being a significant obstacle, providing umbrellas ensures that voters can stay comfortable and have their voices heard without the sun beating down on them.'' About Ray Business Technologies: Ray Business Technologies is a global Information Technology (IT) Solutions company. RBT offers comprehensive end-to-end IT Solutions in Gen-AI, Enterprise Collaboration Solutions, Web Applications, Cloud Computing and IT Infrastructure Management to Retail, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Media & Broadcasting, Agritech, Pharma & Life Science verticals. RBT is having their offices in India, USA, Australia, Canada and Philippines.

Website: www.raybiztech.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410821/RBT_umbrella_for_voters.jpg

