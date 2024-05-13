Left Menu

Suzuki to Enhance SUV Lineup to Reclaim Market Share in India

Suzuki Motor aims to expand its SUV portfolio in India, focusing on recovering market share. The company experienced a 15.8% increase in net sales and a 32.8% rise in operating profit during the previous fiscal year. Maruti Suzuki India, in which Suzuki Motor holds a majority stake, plans to bolster its SUV lineup with models like Brezza and Jimny. The company aims to increase its production capacity in India to 40 lakh units by 2030 and anticipates record sales and profits this fiscal year. Suzuki Motor is developing strategies in technology and plans to announce a new mid-term management plan by the end of FY2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:08 IST
Japanese car maker Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday said it will continue to expand SUV portfolio in India to recover its overall market share in the passenger vehicle segment.

The company, which currently has around 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India, said its net sales increased by 732.6 billion yen (15.8 per cent) year-on-year to 5,374.3 billion yen for the last financial year.

Operating profit increased by 115 billion yen (32.8 per cent) YoY to 465.6 billion yen.

''We will continue to promote the expansion of our SUV models (in India) and aim to recover our total passenger car share,'' Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells SUV (sport utility vehicle) models like Brezza, Jimny and Grand Vitara in the domestic market.

The company's market share has come down to around 42 per cent from over 50 per cent a couple of years back in the domestic passenger vehicle segment on account of limited options in the SUV segment.

With the market demand rising for SUVs, the company is in the process of bolstering its presence in the segment and regaining its market share.

Suzuki Motor Corp said that in April 2024, a new production line with an annual capacity of 1 lakh units started operations at the Manesar plant.

The company said it plans to secure a production capacity of around 40 lakh units in India by FY2030.

Suzuki Motor Corp said it expects record sales and profits this fiscal due to higher unit sales.

''The company is compiling strategies in various fields, including technology, and will announce the new mid-term management plan by the end of FY2024,'' it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

