McDonald's cooperating with Chinese regulator after reported food issues
McDonald's is actively cooperating with the Chinese local market regulator to investigate and verify matters related to food issues, the company said on its Chinese website on Monday.
"We apologize for the impact from the restaurants involved. We are duty-bound to further strengthen the implementation and enforcement of the restaurants' code of practice," it said in a statement.
