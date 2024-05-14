Zydus Wellness Reports 3.44% Rise in Q4 Net Profit to Rs 150.3 Crore
Zydus Wellness reported a 3.44% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 150.3 crore, with revenue rising to Rs 782.6 crore. Total expenses also increased. For FY24, net profit declined to Rs 266.9 crore, while revenue reached Rs 2,327.8 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Zydus Wellness Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 150.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 145.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 782.6 crore, as against Rs 713 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 632.2 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24, as compared to Rs 580.2 crore in the year-ago period.
For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024 consolidated net profit was at Rs 266.9 crore, as against Rs 310.4 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said.
In FY24, consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,327.8 crore, as compared to Rs 2,254.8 crore in FY23.
The board of directors at their meeting held on May 14, 2024 recommended a final dividend Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on August 2, 2024, the filing said.
