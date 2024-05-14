Delhi Capitals Outclass Lucknow Super Giants in High-Scoring Thriller

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk c Naveen-ul-Haq b Arshad Khan 0 Abishek Porel c Pooran b Naveen-ul-Haq 58 Shai Hope c Rahul b Ravi Bishnoi 38 Rishabh Pant c Deepak Hooda b Naveen-ul-Haq 33 Tristan Stubbs not out 57 Axar Patel not out 14 Extras (W-8) 8 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-94, 3-111, 4-158.

Bowling: Arshad Khan 3-0-45-1, Mohsin Khan 4-0-29-0, Yudhvir Singh Charak 2-0-28-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-51-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-26-1, Krunal Pandya-2-0-20-0, Deepak Hooda 1-0-9-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)