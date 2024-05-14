Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Outclass Lucknow Super Giants in High-Scoring Thriller

Delhi Capitals scored 208/4 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants, with Tristan Stubbs (57*) and Abishek Porel (58) contributing the most runs. Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for Lucknow, taking two wickets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:09 IST
Delhi Capitals Outclass Lucknow Super Giants in High-Scoring Thriller
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk c Naveen-ul-Haq b Arshad Khan 0 Abishek Porel c Pooran b Naveen-ul-Haq 58 Shai Hope c Rahul b Ravi Bishnoi 38 Rishabh Pant c Deepak Hooda b Naveen-ul-Haq 33 Tristan Stubbs not out 57 Axar Patel not out 14 Extras (W-8) 8 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-94, 3-111, 4-158.

Bowling: Arshad Khan 3-0-45-1, Mohsin Khan 4-0-29-0, Yudhvir Singh Charak 2-0-28-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-51-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-26-1, Krunal Pandya-2-0-20-0, Deepak Hooda 1-0-9-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024