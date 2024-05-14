Left Menu

Adobe Experience Platform-based apps roll out India data centre to enhance local data security and compliance

Adobe Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers in the country via a data centre by the end of the calendar year, the company said on Tuesday. Adobe Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers via an India data centre later in the year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:24 IST
Adobe Experience Platform-based apps roll out India data centre to enhance local data security and compliance
  • Country:
  • India

Adobe Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers in the country via a data centre by the end of the calendar year, the company said on Tuesday. The move will help Adobe Experience Platform-based applications' users to store their data locally as well as reduce latency in accessing them, it said. ''Adobe Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers via an India data centre later in the year. This will deliver on local data residency requirements and improve performance through lower latency,'' the company said in a statement.

''Generative AI is driving a foundational shift in the relationship between brands and their customers in India, marking this as the era for businesses to drive profitable growth while delivering new digital experiences,'' Adobe India Vice-President and Managing Director Prativa Mohapatra said.

The company said it has seen an increase in demand for Adobe Experience Platform-based applications from customers across banking financial services and insurance, telecom, manufacturing, and retail segments. India is among the company's fastest-growing markets, with customers, including Air India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Motors, and MakeMyTrip. ''We are excited to meet their hyper-growth requirements with the availability of Adobe Experience Platform-based applications,hosted via an India-based data centre,'' Mohapatra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024