IN-SPACe Secures Prestigious Global Leadership Award for Space Innovation
India's space regulator IN-SPACe received the Geospatial World Forum Leadership Award for fostering the growth of India's space sector and supporting private entities. The award acknowledges IN-SPACe's contributions to the global geospatial industry.
India's space regulator IN-SPACe was conferred with the Geospatial World Forum (GWF) leadership award for ''Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development'' in Rotterdam.
The award recognises Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre's (IN-SPACe) contributions to the global geospatial industry through its ground-breaking work in fostering the growth and development of India's space sector and support to non-government entities working in the space economy.
The award was presented at the 2024 Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam in a special ceremony on Tuesday.
''This award recognizes IN-SPACe's unwavering commitment to creating a thriving and internationally competitive space ecosystem in India,'' Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe said in a statement.
