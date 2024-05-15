Left Menu

IN-SPACe Secures Prestigious Global Leadership Award for Space Innovation

India's space regulator IN-SPACe received the Geospatial World Forum Leadership Award for fostering the growth of India's space sector and supporting private entities. The award acknowledges IN-SPACe's contributions to the global geospatial industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:04 IST
IN-SPACe Secures Prestigious Global Leadership Award for Space Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

India's space regulator IN-SPACe was conferred with the Geospatial World Forum (GWF) leadership award for ''Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development'' in Rotterdam.

The award recognises Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre's (IN-SPACe) contributions to the global geospatial industry through its ground-breaking work in fostering the growth and development of India's space sector and support to non-government entities working in the space economy.

The award was presented at the 2024 Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam in a special ceremony on Tuesday.

''This award recognizes IN-SPACe's unwavering commitment to creating a thriving and internationally competitive space ecosystem in India,'' Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024