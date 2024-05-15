IN-SPACe Secures Prestigious Global Leadership Award for Space Innovation

India's space regulator IN-SPACe was conferred with the Geospatial World Forum (GWF) leadership award for ''Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development'' in Rotterdam.

The award recognises Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre's (IN-SPACe) contributions to the global geospatial industry through its ground-breaking work in fostering the growth and development of India's space sector and support to non-government entities working in the space economy.

The award was presented at the 2024 Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam in a special ceremony on Tuesday.

''This award recognizes IN-SPACe's unwavering commitment to creating a thriving and internationally competitive space ecosystem in India,'' Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe said in a statement.

