Digital platform for reporting damages during disasters launched in Assam

The Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), a digital platform for online reporting of damages incurred during various disasters, was launched here on Wednesday by Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota.

DRIMS is a state-of-the-art initiative of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), for accurate reporting and assessment of damages caused by disasters, and disbursal of aid to those affected.

This platform, developed in collaboration with UNICEF, efficiently captures critical impact indicators of damages during disasters, which helps to deliver relief and rehabilitation grants expeditiously to the affected beneficiaries.

It also tracks damages to crops, loss of livestock and other damages, expediting post-disaster restoration efforts.

The chief secretary also released a handbook on financial assistance during disasters.

He also inaugurated a state-level training programme on Incident Response System (IRS) for responders. The programme is being conducted by the National Institute of Disaster Management.

The disaster assistance handbook will empower people to understand their entitlements during and after disasters, thereby enabling greater demand and access to assistance especially for children and women in affected communities, Kota said.

He also hailed the efforts of the ASDMA in Disaster Mitigation and response, especially during the floods.

He highlighted that as Assam is prone to multiple disasters, it's a great beginning to have all the information on one online platform.

ASDMA CEO G D Tripathi said that the DRIMS is an upgrade of FRIMS with several modern technology features for multi-disaster reporting.

UNICEF India's Deputy Representative for Programs Arjan De Wagt said that the new system is an efficient system of data verification and compilation, which helps save precious time of field workers on the ground.

UNICEF's Chief of Field Office for Assam and NE states Madhulika Jonathan said Assam has a complex disaster and climate risk landscape and DRIMS is a groundbreaking digital solution, which is built on the Flood Reporting Information System.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)