Netgear Mulls Manufacturing Expansion in India amid Supply Chain Disruptions

His visit signifies Netgears strategic emphasis on establishing local manufacturing facilities to fortify its market position and synchronise with Indias economic expansion, the company said.The establishment of manufacturing facilities in India not only aligns with the countrys economic trajectory but also enables Netgear to harness a skilled workforce, thus enhancing its comprehensive advantage in the global networking technology landscape, the release said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:11 IST
Netgear, a global leader in networking technology, is exploring the possibility of establishing manufacturing facilities in India, the company said on Thursday. The inauguration of two new office floors for research and development here exemplifies the Nasdaq-listed company's unwavering commitment to this burgeoning market, marking a significant step forward for Netgear in bolstering its presence and investments in India, it said in a release.

By participating in the 'Make in India' initiative, Netgear said, it hopes to increase its market presence, reduce production costs and foster local innovation. "We are adding more space to our research centre and shall continue to invest more in engineering, sales and customer support in the coming years,'' Netgear CEO Charles (CJ) Prober, who is on a maiden visit to India, said at a press conference here. His visit signifies Netgear's strategic emphasis on establishing local manufacturing facilities to fortify its market position and synchronise with India's economic expansion, the company said.

The establishment of manufacturing facilities in India not only aligns with the country's economic trajectory but also enables Netgear to harness a skilled workforce, thus enhancing its comprehensive advantage in the global networking technology landscape, the release said. A company official said it is expanding its sales team in India. Presently, the company operates in over 20 cities in India and by year-end, it is targeting expansion to more than 30 cities. ''I am bullish on the potential of the Indian market and see exponential growth for the next 15 years,'' Netgear's Sales Director for India, MEA, and South-East Asia Region Marthesh Nagendra was quoted as saying in the release.

