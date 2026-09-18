US Tariff Announcement Delay Amidst Xi-Trump Summit

The United States is expected to defer the announcement of new tariffs concerning trading partners’ excess manufacturing capacity. This delay is anticipated to last until after the upcoming summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 00:12 IST
US Tariff Announcement Delay Amidst Xi-Trump Summit
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The United States is poised to postpone the release of new tariffs related to concerns over trading partners’ surplus manufacturing capabilities. The announcement is likely to be delayed until after the forthcoming summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

This decision comes amidst ongoing discussions and strategic considerations surrounding the interconnected trade dynamics between the two nations. The summit is a crucial diplomatic engagement poised to address various bilateral issues, potentially reshaping future economic relations.

While Reuters hasn't independently confirmed the Bloomberg report, the potential delay aligns with a broader geopolitical strategy, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic avenues alongside trade negotiations.

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