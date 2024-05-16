Left Menu

Oberoi Realty's stock price surged over 9% in the intraday session

Oberoi Realty saw a significant share price increase after announcing a 64% rise in net profit and plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore. The stock surged by 9% on the BSE and NSE, reaching its 52-week high. The company's net profit for Q4 FY24 reached Rs 788 crore, while total income rose to Rs 1,558 crore. Oberoi Realty plans to issue non-convertible debentures for Rs 2,000 crore and equity shares or securities for another Rs 2,000 crore to fund its operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:21 IST
Oberoi Realty's stock price surged over 9% in the intraday session
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Oberoi Realty on Thursday jumped more than 9 per cent after the company posted a 64 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2024 quarter and announced plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of equity shares and non-convertible debentures.

The stock climbed 8.77 per cent to settle at Rs 1,713.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.83 per cent to Rs 1,730 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, it rallied 9.32 per cent to Rs 1,721. During the day, it jumped 9.77 per cent the one-year high of Rs 1,727.95 per piece.

The stock climbed 3.52 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday.

Oberoi Realty has posted a 64 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 788.03 crore for the March quarter of 2023-24.

Its net profit stood at Rs 480.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,558.56 crore in the quarter, from Rs 995.11 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

During 2023-24, the company's net profit increased to Rs 1,926.60 crore as against Rs 1,904.54 crore in the preceding year.

Total income climbed to Rs 4,818.77 crore in the last fiscal over Rs 4,293.20 crore in 2022-23.

The board has passed a resolution for issuance of non-convertible debentures up to an aggregate amount of Rs 2,000 crore by way of private placement, in one or more tranches.

It also passed a resolution for issuance of equity shares or securities for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,000 crore by way of one or more qualified institutions placement, public and/or private offerings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024