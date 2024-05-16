Walmart lifts full-year sales and profit forecast
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:42 IST
U.S. retail giant Walmart raised its fiscal 2025 sales and profit forecast on Thursday, betting on easing inflation to further boost demand for essentials and bring a rebound in sales of discretionary products like electronics. The retail bellwether now expects annual consolidated net sales to rise at the high end or slightly above its prior forecast of 3% to 4% growth.
It also expects adjusted profit per share to be at the high end or slightly above its prior estimate of $2.23 and $2.37, it said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tunisian Opposition Demands Release of Political Prisoners as Precondition for Presidential Election Participation
WRAPUP 1-Fed to hold rates steady as inflation dims hopes for policy easing
Behind the Stunts: Inside the Thrilling and Demanding World of Stunt Performers
Asia's Workers Unite on May Day, Demand Strengthened Labor Protections
India's Power Demand Soars by 11% to 144.25 Billion Units in April