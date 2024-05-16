Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies

A man with end-stage renal disease who earlier this year became the first human to receive a new kidney from a genetically modified pig has died, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston said. "The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman," the hospital said in a statement on Saturday. "We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant."

Boeing Starliner's crew debut delayed again over spacecraft issue

Boeing's first Starliner mission carrying astronauts into space has been delayed again - until at least May 21 - over an issue with the spacecraft's propulsion system, the company said on Tuesday. Starliner's mission carrying two NASA astronauts had been scheduled for liftoff from Florida last week until a technical issue with its Atlas 5 rocket prompted a delay to Friday, May 17, the latest postponement for a program years behind schedule and more than $1.5 billion over budget.

Study reveals history and oceanic voyages of remarkable baobab tree

The baobab tree is a distinctive sight on the landscape. When its contorted branches are leafless during the dry season, they resemble jumbled roots emanating from a thick trunk, making it appear as if someone had yanked the tree from the ground, flipped it on its head and jammed it back into the earth. Hence one of its nicknames: the "upside down tree." But the origins and history of the baobab - found in Madagascar and parts of Africa and Australia - have been something of a mystery. A new study resolves this, based on genomic analyses of all eight recognized species as well as ecological and geological data, so the baobab's story can finally be told.

Blue Origin to resume space tourist flights after near 2-year pause

Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin will resume flights to space on Sunday, ending a near two-year pause of crewed operations following a 2022 mission failure. The NS-25 mission will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas, with the launch window for the flight starting at 0830 CT (1330 GMT), the company said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)