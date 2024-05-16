AI at Work: India races ahead with 92% adoption rate; leaders lack clear vision

The Indian workforce is embracing AI with open arms. A new report by Microsoft and LinkedIn reveals a workforce hungry for AI integration, with nearly 92% of Indian knowledge workers already using AI tools at work - a figure significantly higher than the global average of 75%.

The India findings of the 2024 Work Trend Index highlight a key trend - Indian employees aren't waiting for companies to catch up. A staggering 72% are bringing their own AI tools (BYOAI) to work to boost productivity and creativity.

Other key findings of the report include:

AI breaks the career ceiling

For Indian leaders, AI skills are now a top hiring priority, with 75% stating they wouldn't hire someone lacking in AI proficiency . This demand is further fueled by a 17% jump in job applications when AI skills are mentioned.

Rise of the AI Power User

The research identifies a new breed of employee - the AI power user. These individuals, who begin their day with AI and rely on it heavily for various tasks, are 20% more likely to receive training and more engaged with their managers and colleagues regarding AI usage.

The Hard Part: Turning Potential into Profit

54% of Indian leaders worry their organizations lack a clear AI vision, highlighting the "hard part" of any tech disruption - translating experimentation into real-world business benefits.

"Data from the Work Trend Index shows that AI is now a reality at work, with India having one of the highest AI adoption rates among knowledge workers, at 92%. The rate of diffusion we’re seeing across sectors, from BFSI to healthcare to ITES and the public sector has been very encouraging. This AI optimism presents a tremendous opportunity for organizations to invest in the right tools and training, to unlock efficiencies for employees and ultimately drive long term business impact," said Irina Ghose, managing director, Microsoft India and South Asia.