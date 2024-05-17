Left Menu

Golf-PGA Championship play to get underway after 80-minute delay

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:33 IST
(Recasts with start time) May 17 (Reuters) -

The second round of the PGA Championship will begin at 8:35 a.m. ET (1235 GMT) after an 80-minute delay due to a "serious accident" near Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, tournament officials said on Friday. Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is five shots back of overnight leader Xander Schauffele, is scheduled to tee off at 10:08 a.m. ET after being

detained by police for an incident unrelated to the accident.

No further details about the nature of the accident near Valhalla were provided by officials but ESPN, citing a police spokesperson, said a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian outside the club.

