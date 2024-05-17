"Kolkata Metro: Revolutionizing Urban Mobility"

In acknowledgment of Kolkata Metro's pivotal role in the city's transportation network, the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM), under the National Council of Science Museums, will feature the gradual evolution of the underground mass transit in the city in its upcoming transport gallery.

Scheduled to open on May 18 as part of the International Museum Expo, the gallery will provide insight into the global progression of transportation systems. Through captivating dioramas, the exhibits will narrate the journey of human civilisation from the invention of the wheel to the modern electric vehicle.

Situated on the ground floor of the museum, visitors will have the opportunity to explore detailed miniature 3-D models, including an illustration of Kolkata's underwater Metro system, which commenced operations last February. Another exhibit will showcase the various levels of underground Metro stations and surface infrastructure.

BITM director S. Chaudhuri emphasised the gallery's educational value, highlighting its potential benefits for students, teachers, science enthusiasts, researchers, and Metro commuters alike.

As part of the immersive experience, visitors will have the chance to view historical artifacts such as old tickets, tokens, and smart cards from Kolkata Metro, displayed near the exit gate.

Since its introduction in 1984, Kolkata Metro has expanded to cover four major stretches: Dakshineswar-New Garia, Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah, Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, and New Garia-Ruby Crossing.

