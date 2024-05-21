Google Chrome fix rolls out for disappearing webpage content: Details Inside

Google has addressed an issue affecting Chrome browser users, where webpage content would vanish temporarily when switching between tabs.

In a post on the Chrome Help page on Monday, a Google Chrome Support Manager acknowledged the problem and stated that the root cause of this issue has been identified.

"We are aware of an issue impacting Chrome Browser that may result in webpage content temporarily disappearing when switching between open tabs," the post reads. "Our team has investigated these reports and determined the cause of this behavior."

The good news is that a fix is already underway. Google has initiated a server-side update designed to fix the disappearing content issue. This update should automatically resolve most users' problems without any manual intervention.

"A server-side update is rolling out now that addresses the underlying cause, and should resolve the behavior," the post added.

To speed up the update process, Google recommends restarting Chrome Browser, which can help apply the update more quickly. While Google hasn't provided a specific timeframe for the server-side update rollout, it's likely to reach most users within the next few days.