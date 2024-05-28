Left Menu

BHEL and BARC Join Forces for Hydrogen Technology Transfer

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed a technology transfer agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for a 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system, enabling hydrogen production. The agreement was signed by K. Ravishankar from BHEL and Dr. S. Adhikari from BARC.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has signed a technology transfer agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for a 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system. The 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system will be used for hydrogen production, BHEL said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by K. Ravishankar, Executive Director (Corporate Technology Management and Corp R&D), BHEL and Dr. S. Adhikari, Associate Director (Knowledge Management Group), BARC.

