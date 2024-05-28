BHEL and BARC Join Forces for Hydrogen Technology Transfer
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed a technology transfer agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for a 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system, enabling hydrogen production. The agreement was signed by K. Ravishankar from BHEL and Dr. S. Adhikari from BARC.
PTI | New Delhi
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has signed a technology transfer agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for a 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system. The 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system will be used for hydrogen production, BHEL said in a statement.
The agreement was signed by K. Ravishankar, Executive Director (Corporate Technology Management and Corp R&D), BHEL and Dr. S. Adhikari, Associate Director (Knowledge Management Group), BARC.
