BHEL and BARC Join Forces for Hydrogen Technology Transfer

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has signed a technology transfer agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for a 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system. The 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system will be used for hydrogen production, BHEL said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by K. Ravishankar, Executive Director (Corporate Technology Management and Corp R&D), BHEL and Dr. S. Adhikari, Associate Director (Knowledge Management Group), BARC.

