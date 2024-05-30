Ukraine Air Defence Thwarts Russian Missile and Drone Attack
Ukraine's air defence systems intercepted and destroyed seven Russian-launched missiles and 32 drones overnight, according to the air force commander. A total of 51 missiles and drones were launched by Russia, the official reported on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed seven Russia-launched missiles and 32 drones overnight, its air force commander said on Thursday.
On the Telegram messaging app the official said Russia had launched a total of 51 missiles and drones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- air defence
- missiles
- drones
- Russia
- interception
- attack
- defence systems
- air force
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ICC prosecutor faces demand for action against Israeli leaders and Russian attack over Putin warrant
"Efforts being made to whitewash, cover Swati Maliwal assault case": Delhi BJP chief attacks AAP
Russia's wealth fund and China's Haiwei to invest in Russian LPG project, say news agencies
Russia warns EU of harsh response if restrictions imposed on Russian media
EXCLUSIVE-US warned Raiffeisen access to dollar system could be curbed over Russia, source says