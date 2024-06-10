Left Menu

Meta Platforms to Harness EU Social Media Content for AI Training

Meta Platforms announced plans to utilize publicly shared social media content from Europe, including Facebook and Instagram posts, to train its generative AI models. Despite stringent EU privacy regulations, Meta aims to align its practices within Europe similarly to its global approach, while advocacy groups challenge the adequacy of user notifications.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:15 IST
Meta Platforms to Harness EU Social Media Content for AI Training
AI Generated Representative Image

Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to start incorporating social media content from Europe to train its generative artificial intelligence models, the company said on Monday.

Meta will train its Llama large language models using content that people in the European Union have chosen to share publicly on its platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, it said in a blog post. The shift appears to bring the company's approach in Europe roughly in line with how it treats the data it feeds into its AI models from elsewhere around the world, despite earlier caution due to stringent EU privacy and transparency regulations. Meta's top policy executive told Reuters in an interview in September that it uses public Facebook and Instagram posts to train its Llama models, while excluding private posts and messages shared only with friends.

As of April, when the company started releasing the latest versions of Llama, Meta was "still working on the right way to do this in Europe," its chief product officer told Reuters at the time. The social media giant said last month that it would start notifying Facebook and Instagram users in the European region and the United Kingdom about how it uses public information shared on Meta's services to develop and improve AI.

Advocacy group NYOB (none of your business) has filed complaints challenging the move in countries across Europe, saying the notifications were insufficient as EU privacy rules required Meta to obtain opt-in consent from users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024