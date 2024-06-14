Left Menu

Archies Launches Heartwarming Digital Campaign #DadTimelessPride

Archies, Indias leading gifting brand, is delighted to announce the launch of its special digital campaign for Fathers Day, titled DadTimelessPride. As part of the celebration, Archies is offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of Fathers Day gifts, including personalized cards, mugs, photo frames, and more.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:30 IST
Archies Launches Heartwarming Digital Campaign #DadTimelessPride
  • Country:
  • India

Archies, India's leading gifting brand, is delighted to announce the launch of its special digital campaign for Father's Day, titled #DadTimelessPride. This campaign aims to honor and celebrate the unwavering love, guidance, and sacrifices of fathers across the country. The #DadTimelessPride campaign is designed to create memorable moments for fathers and their children, encouraging everyone to share their unique stories and experiences. The initiative includes a variety of engaging activities, heart-warming stories, and exciting contests, all aimed at making this Father's Day truly special. As part of the celebration, Archies is offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of Father's Day gifts, including personalized cards, mugs, photo frames, and more. Customers can avail these offers both online and at Archies' stores nationwide. The campaign will also feature interactive content, including quizzes, polls, and videos, encouraging followers to express their love and appreciation for their fathers in creative ways. "We are excited to launch the #DadTimelessPride campaign to celebrate the incredible bond between fathers and their children. This Father's Day, we want to provide a platform for everyone to share their love and gratitude, creating a sense of community and togetherness. At Archies, we believe in the power of heartfelt connections, and this campaign is our way of honoring fathers who play such a pivotal role in our lives," said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Limited. Watch the Campaign Video Here: Youtube: youtu.be/-NOgRR6o8hE?si=7fVH3jEojqzzFFwf Instagram: www.instagram.com/reel/C8E0xN4vBEq/?igsh=eWVrazI0Y2prbTdl About Archies Limited Archies Limited operates a network of stores offering an extensive range of greeting cards and gifts. From photo albums to jewelry, perfume to stuffed toys, Archies caters to diverse gifting needs, resonating with people of all age groups and demographics. With a robust presence across 15 states and 66 cities, encompassing 325 exclusive outlets, Archies continues to be the epitome of heartfelt gifting in India and neighboring countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024