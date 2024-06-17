Darwinbox Shines as Gartner Customers' Choice for 2024 HCM Solutions

Darwinbox, a global frontrunner in cloud-based HCM solutions, announced its prestigious recognition as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud HCM Suites for enterprises with over 1,000 employees.

This distinction, based on comprehensive feedback and ratings from actual end-users, showcases Darwinbox's stellar reputation in the industry. The platform boasts an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars from 141 reviews as of January 31, 2024.

Jayant Paleti, co-founder of Darwinbox, remarked, "This honor, for the third year in a row, underscores our relentless commitment to our customers' success, pushing the limits of excellence and innovation in the HCM arena." The platform's wide acceptance is highlighted by its recognition across multiple customer segments, affirming its robust, versatile, and user-friendly design.

