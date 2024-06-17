DoT Cracks Down on Electricity KYC Scam, Blocks 392 Mobile Handsets
The Telecom Department has initiated pan-India IMEI-based blocking of 392 mobile handsets involved in electricity KYC update scams and related cybercrimes. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) utilized the Chakshu portal for identifying and targeting fraudulent activities, resulting in the re-verification directive for linked 31,740 mobile connections.
In a decisive move against electricity KYC update scams, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has ordered the national IMEI-based blocking of 392 mobile devices implicated in cybercrime and financial fraud, according to an official announcement.
The DoT stated that targeted measures were taken to protect citizens in response to fraudulent activities involving mobile numbers in electricity KYC update scams.
Reports indicated that fraudsters used SMS and WhatsApp messages, along with malicious APK files, to manipulate victims' devices. Through the Chakshu portal, the DoT identified five suspect numbers, revealing that 392 handsets and 31,740 associated mobile numbers were involved. Telecom Service Providers have been instructed to block these devices and re-verify the associated mobile connections.
