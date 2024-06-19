Left Menu

India Emerges as Global Leader in AI Adoption: NetApp's Promising Future

India is set to become the largest AI market in the Asia-Pacific region within five years, according to NetApp. With a significant 70% of companies having AI projects, surpassing the global average, India's proactive approach to AI and data infrastructure positions it as a leader.

Updated: 19-06-2024 21:11 IST
India is on track to become the largest AI market in the Asia-Pacific region within the next five years, as revealed by a top official from NetApp, a leading intelligent data infrastructure company.

Puneet Gupta, VP and MD of NetApp India/SAARC, highlighted that 70% of Indian companies have AI projects either implemented or in planning, far exceeding the global rate of 49%. This was highlighted in the company's second annual NetApp Cloud Complexity Report, which surveyed 1,300 top IT executives globally.

The report also disclosed that 91% of Indian companies intend to use at least half of their data to train AI models in 2024, demonstrating a robust commitment to AI innovation. With the majority of Indian companies optimizing their IT environments for AI, Gupta stated that India is set to become NetApp's largest market in the Asia-Pacific region within the next five years, surpassing even the US in certain aspects.

