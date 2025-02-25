Left Menu

U.S. Tech Leadership at Stake Amidst Rising Chinese Competitiveness

Michael Kratsios, nominee for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, highlighted China as the main competitor in tech and science sectors. He stressed the importance of U.S. leadership in AI, quantum, nuclear, and emerging technologies for future global dominance.

Updated: 25-02-2025 02:31 IST
Michael Kratsios, President Donald Trump's nominee for the top science policy role in the White House, has issued a stark warning about the intensifying tech competition from China. Addressing the Senate ahead of his confirmation, Kratsios emphasized the need for the U.S. to maintain its leadership in advanced technologies.

He flagged China as both a geopolitical rival and a formidable challenger in technological and scientific advancements, underscoring its strides in nuclear fusion and quantum technology. Kratsios's remarks came in a written testimony reviewed by Reuters, signaling the gravity of the competitive landscape.

Asserting that the future global order hinges on leadership in critical sectors such as AI and autonomous systems, Kratsios highlighted the urgency for the U.S. to invest and innovate aggressively to safeguard its position on the global stage.

