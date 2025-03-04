Left Menu

EnterpriseDB Expands AI and Data Infrastructure in India

EnterpriseDB (EDB) is increasing its investment in India's AI-ready data infrastructure to support growing demand. CEO Kevin Dallas highlights opportunities in regulated industries. EDB Postgres AI offers scalable solutions, aiding enterprises to modernize while complying with new regulations like the DPDP Rules. EDB’s Pune center is crucial for future developments.

EnterpriseDB (EDB), a leader in Postgres data and AI solutions, is making significant investments in India to meet the burgeoning demand for AI-driven, sovereign data infrastructure.

Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB, during his visit to India, Japan, and Singapore, emphasized the vast opportunities to upgrade outdated systems, particularly in regulated industries such as banking and financial services. India's booming IT sector is projected to elevate spending to $160 billion in 2025, with a substantial allocation toward data center systems for AI integration.

EDB's Pune development center, which houses 40% of its global engineering team, is at the forefront of these innovations, ensuring India's enterprises have access to cutting-edge AI and data solutions.

