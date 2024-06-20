Maveric Systems Appoints Shaji Farooq to Accelerate Expansion in US

Maveric Systems, a prominent figure in technology services for Banking and Financial Services, has announced the appointment of Shaji Farooq to its Board of Directors. This strategic move seeks to bolster the company's next phase of growth by leveraging Shaji's extensive industry expertise.

Shaji Farooq, who holds prestigious academic credentials including an MBA in Finance from NYU's Stern School of Business, brings 35 years of global transformational service experience. He has previously held top-tier roles such as SVP & Head of BFSI at Atos and President & CEO of the BFSI Business Unit at Wipro, where he managed revenues hitting $2.7 billion.

According to Shaji, the increasing demand for niche techno-domain services makes Maveric Systems primed to drive significant transformation initiatives in the BFSI sector. Maveric Systems' CEO Ranga Reddy emphasized that Shaji's appointment will strategically steer the company's North American growth and enhance its market offerings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)