V K Mathews Elected Chairman of Kerala's GTECH for 2024-2026

V K Mathews, the founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Software, has been elected as the chairman of the Group of Technology Companies (GTECH) for the 2024-2026 term. This information was announced during the GTECH Annual General Body Meeting held in Kerala.

At the same meeting, Sreekumar V, the center head at Tata Elxsi Trivandrum, was elected as the secretary. The tenure for these new office-bearers will extend until April 2026.

GTECH, an industry body that represents around 250 IT companies employing over 80 percent of Kerala's IT workforce, aims to accelerate the growth of the state's IT industry by promoting existing companies and supporting startups. Mathews emphasized the vital role the IT sector plays in job creation and community development.

