CAG and IIT Madras Join Forces to Revolutionize Audit Through Technology

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have forged a strategic alliance, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive innovation and strengthen data analytic capabilities in pursuit of advanced, technology-driven governance practices.

This collaboration aims to merge the expertise and resources of both organizations, enhancing the audit process's effectiveness and efficiency. Focus areas include data governance, big data readiness, advanced auditing practices, and sustainable governance.

Additionally, a separate MoU was signed between IIT-Madras and the International Centre for Environment Audit and Sustainable Development (iCED) to bolster capacity building and research in environmental audits. This initiative aims to leverage AI, machine learning, and other technologies for improved audit outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)