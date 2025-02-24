Left Menu

CAG and IIT Madras Join Forces to Revolutionize Audit Through Technology

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and IIT Madras signed an MoU to innovate and improve audit processes using advanced technology. The collaboration focuses on enhancing data analytics and governance, as well as advancing sustainability and academic research. Additional collaboration with iCED focuses on environment audits.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have forged a strategic alliance, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive innovation and strengthen data analytic capabilities in pursuit of advanced, technology-driven governance practices.

This collaboration aims to merge the expertise and resources of both organizations, enhancing the audit process's effectiveness and efficiency. Focus areas include data governance, big data readiness, advanced auditing practices, and sustainable governance.

Additionally, a separate MoU was signed between IIT-Madras and the International Centre for Environment Audit and Sustainable Development (iCED) to bolster capacity building and research in environmental audits. This initiative aims to leverage AI, machine learning, and other technologies for improved audit outcomes.

