Iran Warns of 'Obliterating War' If Israel Attacks Lebanon

Iran's UN mission announced that any full-scale military aggression by Israel in Lebanon will result in a devastating war. This declaration, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasized that all resistance fronts could potentially be involved in the conflict.

Updated: 29-06-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 06:02 IST
Iran's UN mission said on Friday that if Israel embarks on a "full-scale military aggression" in Lebanon, "an obliterating war will ensue."

The Iranian mission also said in the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that in such an event "all options, incl. the full involvement of all resistance fronts, are on the table."

