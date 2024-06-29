Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Tech at World Intelligence Expo: Future of AI Unveiled

The World Intelligence Expo in Tianjin showcased groundbreaking technologies like bionic robots and smart wheelchairs. With over 550 exhibitors including Nokia and Tesla, the event highlighted the transformative impact of AI on industries. The Expo also featured contests and demonstrations promoting digital transformation and business opportunities.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:00 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The World Intelligence Expo in Tianjin has unveiled some of the most groundbreaking technologies shaping our future. Bionic robots that mimic human skin and nails, wind-powered flying cars with a 160 kg payload, and mind-controlled smart wheelchairs took center stage, offering a glimpse into the future of AI-powered living.

This year's theme, 'Intelligent Travel Empowering Future,' attracted over 550 exhibitors from global corporations such as Huawei and Alibaba to academic giants like Peking University. The Expo highlighted how artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize not just technology, but also trade, logistics, and cultural tourism.

Interactive displays featured humanoid and bionic robots, as well as intelligent robot dogs that could monitor, rescue, and engage in cultural tourism. Meanwhile, leading-edge drones and flying vehicles showcased advanced aerospace technology. The Expo was a testament to the fact that smart technology is set to dramatically alter our lives.

Additional highlights included high-profile events like the Asia-Pacific Robotics World Cup, World Intelligent Driving Challenge, and International Intelligent Sports Conference. These platforms allowed companies to showcase their technological achievements and fostered discussions on digital transformation and emerging business opportunities.

