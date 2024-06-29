IBM Partners with Gujarat Govt to Establish AI Cluster in GIFT City

IBM and the Gujarat government on Saturday inked a pact to establish an AI cluster in GIFT City, leveraging IBM's watsonx platform to drive innovation and collaboration among financial institutions.

Under this partnership, financial institutions will gain access to AI Sandbox, proof of concept assistance, AI literacy programs, and digital assistant solutions, according to a press release.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed the MoU, asserting that it positions Gujarat to lead the country in AI adoption and digital transformation efforts. Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia, underscored AI for business as a strategic priority, emphasizing improved productivity, innovation, and customer experience.

This significant initiative aims to make cutting-edge AI solutions readily accessible to the burgeoning number of financial institutions in GIFT City.

IBM will provide cloud-based software technologies and platforms, enabling financial institutions to customize large language AI models within a sandbox environment. Additionally, IBM plans to develop an AI curriculum for schools and universities across Gujarat, aligned with their broader commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030 and train 2 million learners in AI by 2026.

