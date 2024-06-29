Left Menu

IBM Partners with Gujarat Govt to Establish AI Cluster in GIFT City

IBM and the Gujarat government inked a pact to establish an AI cluster in GIFT City using IBM's watsonx platform. This collaboration aims to drive innovation and digital transformation among financial institutions in the region, providing access to AI Sandbox, literacy programs, and digital assistant solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:56 IST
IBM Partners with Gujarat Govt to Establish AI Cluster in GIFT City
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

IBM and the Gujarat government on Saturday inked a pact to establish an AI cluster in GIFT City, leveraging IBM's watsonx platform to drive innovation and collaboration among financial institutions.

Under this partnership, financial institutions will gain access to AI Sandbox, proof of concept assistance, AI literacy programs, and digital assistant solutions, according to a press release.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed the MoU, asserting that it positions Gujarat to lead the country in AI adoption and digital transformation efforts. Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia, underscored AI for business as a strategic priority, emphasizing improved productivity, innovation, and customer experience.

This significant initiative aims to make cutting-edge AI solutions readily accessible to the burgeoning number of financial institutions in GIFT City.

IBM will provide cloud-based software technologies and platforms, enabling financial institutions to customize large language AI models within a sandbox environment. Additionally, IBM plans to develop an AI curriculum for schools and universities across Gujarat, aligned with their broader commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030 and train 2 million learners in AI by 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024