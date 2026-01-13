Heritage Meets Innovation: MSU's Digital Transformation with Netcore

Netcore, a leader in AI-powered customer engagement, and Mysore Saree Udyog (MSU), a renowned Indian ethnic wear brand, have achieved considerable success by transforming MSU's digital commerce experience. By leveraging Netcore's AI-driven solutions, MSU saw an 8X return on marketing investment and doubled its online transactions, retaining the brand's premium craftsmanship appeal.

Netcore served as a strategic growth partner, implementing solutions such as behaviour-based automation and add-to-cart recovery to create personalized customer journeys. These initiatives have halved cart drop-offs and exceptionally improved conversion rates.

This partnership demonstrates how traditional brands can use cutting-edge technology to scale digitally, aligning with MSU's goal of maintaining their artistic heritage while making their craftsmanship accessible to a global audience. Netcore remains integral to MSU's continued growth and digital success.

(With inputs from agencies.)