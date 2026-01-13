NZ Slashes Citizenship Processing Times by 72%, Showcasing Govt-Led Digital Transformation

New Zealand’s citizenship system is quietly becoming a case study in public-sector digital transformation, with application wait times falling to a record low of just 51 days, down from 180 days in October 2023.

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden today confirmed the dramatic turnaround, noting that the improvement has been achieved without a drop in application volumes — a key indicator that system efficiency, not reduced demand, is driving the gains.

“Despite a comparable number of applications over the last three years, wait times for outcomes on citizenship applications have dropped by 72 per cent since Labour was last in Government,” van Velden said. “This shows what’s possible when government services are redesigned around performance, accountability, and smarter processing.”

Consistent demand, faster outcomes

The data highlights the scale of the achievement. In 2025, the Department processed 51,396 citizenship applications, closely matching 51,702 in 2024 and 51,803 in 2023. Yet average turnaround times have been more than halved.

For tech observers, the result points to behind-the-scenes operational innovation — including improved digital workflows, better triaging of applications, and more responsive internal systems — rather than headline-grabbing policy changes.

A digital-first experience for long-term residents

Applicants for citizenship by grant have already lived in New Zealand for at least five years, often building families, careers, and businesses. Faster decisions reduce uncertainty and unlock the ability to plan long-term — from career moves to property decisions and global mobility.

“Reducing wait times means people can plan their futures with confidence,” van Velden said. “It’s about removing stress and adding certainty.”

The Minister credited citizenship processing teams within the Department of Internal Affairs for delivering what she described as “fantastic service” under sustained demand.

Why this matters for tech and civic innovation

For technology and civic-tech journalists, New Zealand’s citizenship turnaround offers a real-world example of how process optimisation and digital service delivery can materially improve user experience in high-volume government systems — without sacrificing integrity or rigour.

It also signals a broader shift toward outcome-driven public services, where speed, reliability, and user trust are treated as measurable performance metrics rather than abstract goals.

Call to action: apply early, go digital

With processing times at historic lows, eligible residents are being encouraged to apply now and take advantage of the streamlined system.

Citizenship applications can be submitted online or by post. Applicants are advised to review the full eligibility checklist and documentation requirements before starting.

Apply here: Apply for NZ citizenship | New Zealand Government