Epic Games says Apple impeding efforts to launch its own store for apps in Europe
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:54 IST
Epic Games said on Friday that Apple was impeding efforts by the "Fortnite" maker to set up its own store for apps for iPhones and iPads in Europe over alleged similarities between the design of its buttons and labels.
Apple and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Epic Games
- Apple
- Europe
- iPhones
- iPads
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Hospitals Grapple with Heatwave Fatalities
Apple and Meta in Talks for AI Integration
Tripura CM Strengthens Ties with Bangladesh via Sweet Pineapple Gesture
Meta and Apple in Talks to Integrate Generative AI
Meta, Anthropic, and Perplexity in Talks to Integrate Generative AI with Apple Intelligence