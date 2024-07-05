Left Menu

CMF Launches Exclusive Student Referral Program for Upcoming Tech Gadgets

CMF, a sub-brand of London-based Nothing, has initiated a student referral program for its new products, including the CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2. The program targets students in India, offering early access and discounts through a unique referral system running until July 7, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:15 IST
CMF Launches Exclusive Student Referral Program for Upcoming Tech Gadgets
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India: CMF, a sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, has launched an exclusive student referral program for its latest products: the CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2. This initiative aims to provide early access and exclusive discounts to students across India, fostering engagement among young tech enthusiasts.

The referral program, which runs until July 7, 2024, will be spearheaded by student influencers from 15 cities and 75 colleges. These influencers will use their social media platforms to promote the program, enabling followers to participate. Students can register on a microsite to receive unique referral codes, earning points on a leaderboard for every successful referral.

Vishal Bhola, President of Nothing India, stated, "We are thrilled to bring this exclusive opportunity to students across India. This referral program goes beyond introducing our latest CMF products; it aims to strengthen our community and build meaningful connections among young tech enthusiasts." The winners will be announced on July 8, 2024, coinciding with the official launch of the new CMF product line.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024