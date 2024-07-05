CMF Launches Exclusive Student Referral Program for Upcoming Tech Gadgets

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India: CMF, a sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, has launched an exclusive student referral program for its latest products: the CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2. This initiative aims to provide early access and exclusive discounts to students across India, fostering engagement among young tech enthusiasts.

The referral program, which runs until July 7, 2024, will be spearheaded by student influencers from 15 cities and 75 colleges. These influencers will use their social media platforms to promote the program, enabling followers to participate. Students can register on a microsite to receive unique referral codes, earning points on a leaderboard for every successful referral.

Vishal Bhola, President of Nothing India, stated, "We are thrilled to bring this exclusive opportunity to students across India. This referral program goes beyond introducing our latest CMF products; it aims to strengthen our community and build meaningful connections among young tech enthusiasts." The winners will be announced on July 8, 2024, coinciding with the official launch of the new CMF product line.